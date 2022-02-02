This Cult-Favorite Costco Cookie Is Now On Sale

By Anna Gragert February 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When Costco started selling HighKey Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies in June 2021, fans of both brands were excited — especially considering the price. On Amazon, a three-pack of the 2.25-ounce bags is currently sold for $13.97, and HighKey sells a three-pack for the same price on its website. That comes out to about $4.66 per bag and about $2.07 per ounce.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On the other hand, at Costco, you can get a two-pack featuring 12-ounce bags for $34.99. This means that each bag is about $17.50, while each ounce is about $1.46 — making it 61 cents cheaper per ounce at Costco. Plus, it gets better!

HighKey announced that its Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies will be $4 off from February 2 to February 27 at all Costco locations nationwide and online at Costco.com. Considering that these cookies are keto-friendly, grain-free, low carb, gluten-free, high protein, diabetic-friendly, and are made to taste delicious, this is a great deal. After all, food for people with dietary restrictions can be pricey.

According to the brand, the HighKey Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies are also the number-one chocolate chip cookie on Amazon with over 50,000 ratings culminating in 4.5 stars. So if you haven't tried the treat for yourself, now is the perfect time.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy