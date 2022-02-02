This Cult-Favorite Costco Cookie Is Now On Sale

When Costco started selling HighKey Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies in June 2021, fans of both brands were excited — especially considering the price. On Amazon, a three-pack of the 2.25-ounce bags is currently sold for $13.97, and HighKey sells a three-pack for the same price on its website. That comes out to about $4.66 per bag and about $2.07 per ounce.

On the other hand, at Costco, you can get a two-pack featuring 12-ounce bags for $34.99. This means that each bag is about $17.50, while each ounce is about $1.46 — making it 61 cents cheaper per ounce at Costco. Plus, it gets better!

HighKey announced that its Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies will be $4 off from February 2 to February 27 at all Costco locations nationwide and online at Costco.com. Considering that these cookies are keto-friendly, grain-free, low carb, gluten-free, high protein, diabetic-friendly, and are made to taste delicious, this is a great deal. After all, food for people with dietary restrictions can be pricey.

According to the brand, the HighKey Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies are also the number-one chocolate chip cookie on Amazon with over 50,000 ratings culminating in 4.5 stars. So if you haven't tried the treat for yourself, now is the perfect time.