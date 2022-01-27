These DWR Mini Cork Chairs Are Seriously Inspiring

Do you like tinkering with materials people usually throw away? Are you a big champagne drinker? These interests converge in one unique competition: Design Within Reach's annual Champagne Chair Contest, which has just announced its winners for this year.

For each entry, "Herman Miller Cares [donated] $50 (up to $25,000 total) to Office Hours, a socially-engaged initiative championing BIPOC design practitioners," DWR explained. Now that the contest has ended, DWR reports that $25,000 went to the organization.

You might be asking: What's the contest all about?

"The contest's origins can be traced back to a New Year's Eve celebration in 2002, when DWR founder Rob Forbes and his creative guests turned their attention to the party's discarded Champagne corks, foils and wire cages and started building miniature chairs on a whim," a DWR press release explains. "Shortly thereafter, a few of the mini chairs appeared at the DWR headquarters and in 2003, DWR introduced the Champagne Chair Contest to the public."

Entries have to meet some requirements. You can either recreate your favorite iconic chair design or come up with an original idea. But you can only use the label, foil, cork, and cage — from two champagne bottles, maximum — to make your mini furniture piece.

These creative restraints result in some clever items. Imagine these in a miniature home – they should definitely complete a modern look.

Check out the winners from this year below.

Most Original First Place Winner: "Rock Stacking Throne" by Danielle Levinson

Most Original Runner-Up: "Mimosa on Rattan" by Janice Nicol

Best Likeness First Place Winner: "Crosshatch Chair" by Irina Wang

Best Likeness Runner-Up: "Eames Rocking Shell Chair" by Summer Whitney

Pommery Prize Winner: "Pommery Chair" by Rob Metzgar