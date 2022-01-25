This Viral Tiktok Toast Recipe Is Taking Over

Image Credit: @sweatspace/@kalejunkie/@uncomplicatedchef /TikTok

Stop the presses — this is the viral TikTok recipe to end all viral TikTok recipes. Everyone, meet #yogurttoast (also known as #custardtoast). Okay, so it's not the most enthralling name, but just look at how delicious this tasty treat looks.

Combining two popular breakfast items to create a super-filling and protein-packed meal, yogurt toast has actually been around for quite some time. There's the Shibuya honey toast and a salted yogurt toast, both of which look decadent. And, of course, there's the classic custard-filled bread.

TikTokers have figured out how to make a fancy toast that you can then toss in the air fryer (naturally). The result is something you'd easily find on the menu of your local farm-to-table brunch spot. How do you make it? It's simple. Recipes vary — as do measurements and cook times — but here's the general breakdown.

How to make TikTok yogurt toast:

Ingredients

Bread

Yogurt

1 egg

A sweetener like honey or maple syrup

Toppings like fruit or chocolate chips

Powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions

Mix a few spoonfuls of yogurt, one egg, and a drizzle of your sweetener until completely blended. Take the back of a spoon and compress the center of each slice of bread. Pour the custard mixture into the compression in your bread. Add your toppings. Pop the entire thing in the air fryer. Dress with extras like honey or powdered sugar if you so desire.

The whole thing takes just a few minutes, and the payoff is absolutely incredible — it's crunchy, sweet, tangy (if you use berries!), and very filling.

The best thing is that the recipe is super customizable, so you're able to tinker with it to your own taste. Try different types of bread, yogurt, and toppings to change things up — you can even make it savory!

We look forward to seeing what other viral recipes will pop up in 2022.