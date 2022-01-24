The Girl Scouts Are Experiencing a Shortage of This One Cookie

Even the Girl Scouts are being affected by product shortages that have already impacted the paint, glass bottle, and chlorine industries. After announcing that Girl Scout Cookies would be available for delivery via DoorDash, the organization stated that supply chain issues and labor disruptions have caused a shortage of the new Adventurefuls cookie.

"Here is our plan of action: We will cut off the girl delivery option [for the Adventurefuls cookie] in Digital Cookie on Friday, January 7, at 12 p.m.," reads the Girl Scouts update. Fortunately, the cookie will still remain available as a direct-shipped online order from the Little Brownie Bakers distribution center. Girl delivery, on the other hand, refers to having your cookies delivered right to your door by a Girl Scout in your area, while Digital Cookie is the organization's online cookie selling platform.

Girl Scouts is also asking that its members remove the Adventurefuls cookie off in-person order cards. They will still attempt to fulfill any purchases that were made during the initial sale, and again, you can order the cookies to be shipped online.

"GSUSA [Girl Scouts of the USA] is working with both cookie companies to try to provide a solution before the end of the cookie season, so we still have hope," the organization writes. Most Girl Scout Cookie seasons run from January to April, so hopefully we will have some good news within the next few weeks.

In the meantime, we're still going to be stocking up on our other favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors. To find the cookies near you, click here.