This Oil Hack Keeps Your Wooden Utensils From Cracking

One of the best ways to reduce waste is to care for what you already own. After all, proper maintenance can extend the life of your belongings, ultimately limiting the need to toss and replace them. This is especially true when it comes to wooden utensils, which can crack and warp over time.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Luckily, protecting such items is easy to do, as proven by TikTok user @newlifestyle. In a recent video, she explains how to use melted coconut oil to condition wooden utensils and cutting boards. Simply dip a clean cloth into the oil, then wipe down your wooden items.

Let them sit for 24 hours or bake them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for two minutes. Not only will this protect your wooden pieces from warps and cracks, but it will enhance their natural color too. Done and done.

In her video, @newlifestyle also mentions that you can add some salt or sugar to the coconut oil. The best option depends on the type of food you use your items with, so be sure to keep that in mind. Also, this trick isn't limited to wooden utensils and cutting boards. You can also use it to protect wooden serving trays, bowls, plates, and more.

Best type of coconut oil for wood:

Since your wooden utensils will come into contact with food, be sure to use food-grade coconut oil. You'll also want to examine the oil to ensure it hasn't gone rancid. Possible signs of rancidity include a pale yellow color, sour odor, and discolored spots.

Another option is to use fractioned coconut oil, which is liquid at room temperature. This type of oil won't go rancid in its container.

What can you use besides coconut oil?

If you're allergic to coconut, you'll want to avoid using coconut oil to treat your wooden pieces. Instead, opt for a food-grade mineral oil, which is available on Amazon or at kitchen supply stores.