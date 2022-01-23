You'll Be Shocked by What's Under a Table in This 'Zillow Gone Wild' Home

Have you ever been casually browsing through homes on Zillow only to come across a photo that makes you do a double take? If not, get ready ... Thanks to the @zillowgonewild Instagram account, we just discovered a Warwick, Rhode Island, home that has left us with a lot of questions.

On the surface, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,976-square-foot home being sold for $325,000 appears ordinary enough — but then, there's the kitchen. When looking at photos of the remodeled cooking space with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, you'll be left wondering where the oven is located until you see the corner of the room.

Directly in front of a sliding glass door that leads to the property's wood deck, there is a granite kitchen island that doubles as a table, since it's surrounded by three bar stools. As for what's directly underneath the island-table — it's an oven. A full-on oven ... that you literally eat off of.

"'Yeah we call that one the hot seat,'" wrote one commenter on the @zillowgonewild post. Another said, "Perfect for when you can't wait to take the fries out of the oven before you sit down to eat them." And the jokes just keep on coming: "'Honey! Can you set the Breakfast Nook to 375*?'"

What's even more confusing is that the house's "great room" doubles as both a living room ​and​ a dining room. So, why turn the oven into a table — especially when you already installed a stovetop on your counter? Even though most modern ovens do a great job at containing heat, won't it still get hot and potentially burn your legs? And why put the oven-table right in front of a door that leads to the backyard?

We'll just be over here scratching our heads at this one.