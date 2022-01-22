This New Dessert Product Will Change How You Bake Brownies

Homemade baked goods are undoubtedly delicious. Still, you can't deny the convenience (and magic) of store-bought shortcuts. One popular example is boxed brownie mix, which often requires nothing more than eggs, oil, and sometimes — just water. But now, thanks to Nestlé, it's going to be even easier to bake brownies at home.

According to ​Food Business News​, the brand is releasing ready-to-bake chocolate chip brownies. The product even includes a baking pan, so you don't need to prepare a separate dish. All you need to do is preheat your oven as usual, then slide in the pan. Before you know it, you'll have a batch of freshly baked brownies.

There's a catch, though. As of now, the ready-to-bake brownies will only be available at Meijer, a grocery store chain in the Midwest. However, Nestle hopes to offer the product in other areas, according to Best Products. We'll be sure to share an update if and when that happens.

If you're lucky enough to live near a Meijer, you can expect to see the Nestlé brownies in stores in early March. One 15-ounce package will cost $3.99, though the price might vary by location.

Other new Nestlé products:

In addition to its ready-to-bake brownies, Nestlé is releasing a new flavor of its "Morsels & More" product. (If you're not familiar with Morsels & More, it's basically a mixture of ingredients that can be used as a topper or in baked goods.) The flavor is called "Kitchen Sink" and features semi-sweet morsels, pretzel sticks, and butter caramel chunks. Needless to say, it's perfect for fans of sweet and salty flavors.

The new item will be availabe in select Walmart stores in February. Come May, the product will be sold at other mass retailers across the country. One bag will cost $3.99.