This Sold-Out Ice Cream Is Returning for a Limited Time

Last April, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams partnered with singer Dolly Parton to create a limited-edition flavor: Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Unsurprisingly, the sweet treat sold out in minutes — but now, according to a recent Instagram post, Jeni's is temporarily bringing back the flavor.

If you're unfamiliar with Jeni's Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream, you're in for a real treat. It consists of a tangy cream cheese ice cream with strawberry sauce and pretzel streusel, which happens to be gluten-free. It's also inspired by — you guessed it — strawberry pretzel pie, a layered dessert that's popular in the South. Yum.

Needless to say, ice cream fans were thrilled about the comeback. "I missed this flavor last time," said one user on Instagram, who recently ordered the product. "No way was I was letting [this] opportunity slip by me twice." Another user commented, "Running to buy a freezer now so I can stock up!" Honestly, same.

How to buy Jeni's Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream:

One pint of Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream costs $12. Jeni's is currently offering pre-orders on its website, but only for a limited time. The ice cream will ship in April.

It's worth noting that there's a limit of two Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints per order, but a four pint minimum overall. Luckily, Jeni's produces plenty of delicious flavors, so you'll have no problem reaching that minimum.

Additionally, the flavor is only available online, according to the brand on Instagram. This means it won't be available in stores.

Other popular Jeni's ice cream flavors:

It's clear that Jeni's Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream is a cult-favorite item. However, according to the brand's "Top Sellers" collection, other popular flavors include:

Brambleberry crisp

Brown butter almond brittle

Darkest chocolate



Salted peanut butter with chocolate flecks

Salty caramel

Personally, we're eyeing the Cold Brew with Coconut Cream flavor, which is dairy-free and vegan. BRB, time to order some ice cream!