Heads Up: Zara Home Has Some Elegant Desk Accessories

A lot of our favorite workstations on IG are organized, cohesive, and stylish. There are more than 25 million posts with #minimalism on IG, a clear indicator that people are still looking for ways to keep their spaces uncluttered.

Sometimes, though, it's hard to find office supplies or desk accessories that lean towards a chic style or a calming color palette. But while it's not always possible to replicate everything we see on our feed, you can get pretty darn close.

Take, for instance, a new collection from Zara Home that's all about bringing simple forms and natural materials into your workspace. The brand's picks for a stylish work setup include a linen notebook, chic glass boxes, and a file folder — all of which are easy on the eyes. The items are clearly designed with a laidback, chic workspace in mind. The neutral tones are sure to help you ease into the workday and the minimal nature of each item gives a more elevated look to everyday essentials.

How to organize your desk

If you want to go shopping but don't know where to start in terms of getting your desk in order, we've got some helpful tips. Take a peek at these easy organization tips, or these home office storage ideas. No drawers on your desk? We've got a few product suggestions that can offer you some extra space to keep all those office supplies in one place. The most important part is to find a system that works for you, no matter the trends.

Check out some of our top picks from the Zara Home release below, and see more here.

