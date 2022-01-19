Target's Black History Month Collection Includes a Seriously Chic Mirror

While we suggest supporting small businesses all year round, Black History Month is a great reminder to put your decor budget towards Black-owned brands. And that's even easier when you happen to come across chic items at major retailers. Don't just take our word for it. Target has unveiled its Black History Month collection for 2022, working with six creators to offer unique items. This is the eighth year that Target has curated items for the month-long celebration.

The offerings include clothing, accessories, and more, but we're naturally drawn to the home-related items. Among the creatives is Candice Luter, who "believes in approachable design with unique home accents mixing mid-century modern, art deco and minimalist styles," according to Target's product page. Luter is already a fave among design fans, with an Etsy grand prize award from 2021 among the maker's accomplishments.

"I still remember the day (over a year ago) when I called and told my mom 'One day I'm going to have product on the shelves at Target.' Period. It wasn't a question. I wasn't looking for validation. It was a statement ... So to watch it manifest itself into first an opportunity, then an open door, and finally to see it on the shelves was all the confirmation I needed," Luter wrote in an Instagram post.

Other brands include Be Rooted, founded by Jasmin Foster, which focuses on making "a space for women of color to see themselves in a place they hadn't been." You can also find items from Target's "ethical collaborations with local African artists to create long-lasting sustainable growth in their communities," categorized under the All Across Africa brand.

Check out some of our faves below and get ready to add them to your cart.

