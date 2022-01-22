Aldi's 7-Layer Dessert Bars Have Been Restocked

Have you ever fallen in love with a grocery store baked good only to be disappointed when it's no longer available? Well, if this happened to you when Aldi released its seven-layer dessert bars last spring, we have exciting news.

On Instagram, user @aldifavoritefinds posted several photos of current Aldi Finds (aka limited-edition products sold by the retailer), and the seven-layer bars were included. According to the description on the product's container, they feature a graham cracker crust topped with coconut flakes, pecans, butterscotch, and chocolate chips. A Reddit thread adds that there is also a layer of sweetened condensed milk.

For $4.69, you can get a package of eight seven-layer dessert bars. "These little things are pretty good!" wrote one Reddit user. "The cookie (crust) at the bottom is nice and soft and you can really taste the coconut and the chips. Was looking for something different and glad I found these!"

If you're interested in giving these bars a taste, make sure you call your local Aldi first to ensure that the product is still in stock. You can find the phone number using the Aldi store locator.

How to make seven-layer dessert bars at home:

If these treats are no longer available at your nearby Aldi, do not fret! The seven-layer bars are essentially the same as "magic bars," for which there are plenty of recipes online. Belle of the Kitchen's Seven-Layer Magic Bar recipe includes all the same ingredients as Aldi's version, but uses walnuts instead of pecans. For bars with pecans, you can give this Simply Recipes dish a try.

If you're looking for vegan, allergen-friendly magic bars, Allergylicious has got you covered with their Magic Cookie Bars. For a recipe that's vegan and gluten-free, there's Eating Bird Food's Healthier Magic Cookie Bars.