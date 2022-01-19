Diptyque Launched Its First Wallpaper Line Inspired by the Founders' Art

Inspired by its 60-year history, fragrance brand Diptyque just released its very first wallpaper collection. Interestingly, when the company was first founded by Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant, and Desmond Knox-Leet, it produced upholstery textiles, so this new line marks Diptyque's return to its home decor roots.

The 10 different patterns of wallpaper feature some of Diptyque's iconic branding: art deco patterns and wanderlust prints. They are available in rolls measuring 10 meters long and 60 centimeters wide. According to Design Milk, the wallpaper designs come straight from Diptyque's archives and include sketches from the original founders. You'll even find some of these works of art in Paris's Museum of Decorative Arts.

In 1963, this pattern was designed by founders Christiane Gautrot and Desmond Knox-Leet.

Straight from Diptyque's archives, this design was initially created in crayon and watercolor by Desmond Knox-Leet.

Inspired by the garden he constructed at his Normandy home with Yves Coueslant, Desmond Knox-Leet used a felt pen and watercolor to produce this piece.

Originally a gouache painting, Christiane Gautrot and Desmond Knox-Leet developed this visual for furniture fabrics that were to be sold at Diptyque's flagship store.

Desmond Knox-Leet originally created this work of art in felt pen and watercolor, naming it after the garden at his family castle in Ireland.

Paying homage to the Roman and Byzantine empires' Moroccan Zellige mosaics, this pattern was painted in gouache by Christiane Gautrot for the brand's furniture fabrics.

Originally produced in Chinese ink by Desmond Knox-Leet, this artwork celebrates the founder's love of traveling Mediterranean landscapes.

Shop the entire collection here.