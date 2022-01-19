Diptyque Launched Its First Wallpaper Line Inspired by the Founders' Art

By Anna Gragert January 19, 2022
Our Editorial Process
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Inspired by its 60-year history, fragrance brand Diptyque just released its very first wallpaper collection. Interestingly, when the company was first founded by Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant, and Desmond Knox-Leet, it produced upholstery textiles, so this new line marks Diptyque's return to its home decor roots.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The 10 different patterns of wallpaper feature some of Diptyque's iconic branding: art deco patterns and wanderlust prints. They are available in rolls measuring 10 meters long and 60 centimeters wide. According to Design Milk, the wallpaper designs come straight from Diptyque's archives and include sketches from the original founders. You'll even find some of these works of art in Paris's Museum of Decorative Arts.

1. Pretorien Wallpaper, $650

In 1963, this pattern was designed by founders Christiane Gautrot and Desmond Knox-Leet.

2. Odalisque Wallpaper, $650

Straight from Diptyque's archives, this design was initially created in crayon and watercolor by Desmond Knox-Leet.

3. Les Lilas Panoramic Decor, $1,715

Inspired by the garden he constructed at his Normandy home with Yves Coueslant, Desmond Knox-Leet used a felt pen and watercolor to produce this piece.

4. Excentric Wallpaper, $650

Advertisement

Originally a gouache painting, Christiane Gautrot and Desmond Knox-Leet developed this visual for furniture fabrics that were to be sold at Diptyque's flagship store.

5. Jardin Clos Panoramic Decor, $960

Desmond Knox-Leet originally created this work of art in felt pen and watercolor, naming it after the garden at his family castle in Ireland.

6. Mosaic Wallpaper, $650

Paying homage to the Roman and Byzantine empires' Moroccan Zellige mosaics, this pattern was painted in gouache by Christiane Gautrot for the brand's furniture fabrics.

7. Landscape Panoramic Decor, $1,715

Originally produced in Chinese ink by Desmond Knox-Leet, this artwork celebrates the founder's love of traveling Mediterranean landscapes.

Shop the entire collection here.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy