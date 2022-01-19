Airbnb Wants You to Live Rent-Free in Sicily

Looking for a complete change of scenery? If you already work remotely, there's one more option that's on the horizon. Airbnb unveiled a new initiative called the 1 Euro House project that will give a lucky person the chance to move to Sicily — and live there completely rent-free.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Imagine yourself settling into this Sambuca residence. The rural village currently has a population of around 6,000 and the company wants to send someone who will "demonstrate a commitment to hosting and to contributing to village life."

This person will become part of a "growing international community that has been moving to Sambuca since the town's rejuvenation campaign first launched in 2019." The only thing you need to do is be an Airbnb host during your time there, helping visitors settle into one of the private rooms.

The space is gorgeous, too. The renovated townhouse boasts three floors and six rooms, and was carefully upgraded by Italian architectural firm Studio Didea. You get to choose which bedroom to take. The first floor includes a living room, kitchen, and work space, with a bathroom and bedroom featuring a king-size bed. On the upper floor, you can find a queen-size sofa bed.

If you happen to get the unique gig, you can bring a friend, partner, or family member with you (but there's a max of two adults and two children allowed). To adapt even better, Airbnb will also help you learn Italian.

If you want to take a chance and throw your name in the hat, you should be over the age of 18 and ready to move to Sambuca starting June 30, 2022 for a year-long stay — and play host for one of the rooms for at least nine months. (Technically you can also choose a minimum of a three-month stay.)

You can learn more about applying here.