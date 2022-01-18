The USPS Is Now Offering Free COVID-19 Tests

Good news! There is now a website where you can order free at-home COVID-19 tests straight from the United States Postal Service (USPS). According to the Associated Press, one day before it was scheduled to go live, the Biden administration launched COVIDTests.gov, which takes you to a USPS order form for the free tests.

As of right now, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the new website is operating at a limited capacity in beta testing. That would explain why some users are dealing with problems involving address verification. Mid-morning on January 19, the site will officially launch, so hopefully these issues will be fixed by then.

In terms of the specifics, the USPS order form states that each residential U.S. household can place only one order for a set of four free individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Orders will ship (also for free) starting in late January.

The Associated Press reports that last month, Biden announced the U.S. would order 500 million at-home tests for this initiative. He doubled the order last Thursday for a total of 1 billion tests.

Of course, since these free tests will take time to ship, you should make other plans for immediate testing. Alternative methods are listed here.