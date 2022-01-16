The New Kit Kat Flavor Is Inspired by a Popular Dessert

When it comes to iconic candies, you can't go wrong with the classic OG flavors. Still, we can't help but swoon when iconic candies are released in fun new versions, like the Black Forest Cake M&M's.

One release that we're particularly excited about is the new Kit Kat flavor. According to a press release on PR Newswire, Hershey (Kit Kat's parent company) has created a version inspired by chocolate-covered strawberries. Named Kit Kat Duos Strawberry & Dark Chocolate, the candy "combines the sweet, fresh taste of strawberry with the rich, decadent flavor of dark chocolate," according to the press release. Yes, please!

Specifically, the new product consists of the classic Kit Kat wafer wrapped in strawberry-flavored creme and dark chocolate. The strawberry creme sits on top of the dark chocolate, so you can clearly see the layers. The product will also be sold in standard and king sizes, so it will be easy to split and share (or not).

The best part? According to the press release, the strawberry and dark chocolate Kit Kats will be a permanent addition to the brand's lineup. This is great news if you happen to love the combo of strawberries and dark chocolate, just like we do.

Where to buy strawberry and dark chocolate Kit Kat:

The new Kit Kat flavor is currently available in stores. However, the item isn't yet listed in the Hershey product locator tool.

It will likely be available where Kit Kat is typically sold. On the Hershey website, other Kit Kat Duo flavors are available at retailers like Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Other Kit Kat Duos:

In addition to the strawberry and dark chocolate version, Hershey offers Kit Kat Duos in two other flavors. This includes mint and dark chocolate (which features pale green minty creme) and mocha and chocolate (which consists of mocha creme and coffee bits).