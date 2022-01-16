Oreo Released a New Cake Flavor for Its 110th Birthday

Oreo recently revealed its first two new flavors of 2022, and the celebrations just keep on coming. On Instagram, user @junkfoodmom reported that the iconic cookie brand will be releasing another new flavor to celebrate its 110th birthday on March 6.

Drum roll, please. The new flavor is ... Chocolate Confetti Cake! Featuring one layer of original creme, one layer of chocolate cake-flavored creme with sprinkles, and Oreo cookies topped with sprinkles, this limited-edition treat is sure to be a hit. Plus, this is the first time that the brand has included sprinkles on both the inside ​and​ outside of its cookie sandwich. A celebration, indeed!

Though these cookies will certainly be delicious on their own, there are plenty of ways you can bake with them. For instance, you can use them as a layer in cupcakes, crumbled on top of cakes, or placed within brownie batter.

In addition to the new flavor, Oreo is also hosting a sweepstakes on 110birthday.oreo.com, which is where you can enter to win "wishes" like a dream vacation or lifetime supply of Oreo cookies.

Where to buy Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies:

Right now, the Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com. There, you can purchase a 12.2-ounce bag of the exclusive Oreos, which are wrapped in a special foil fit for a birthday celebration, for $4.50. The treats then ship in 2-3 business days.

Starting on January 31, the Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos will appear in retailers nationwide. To be safe, call your local retailer to make sure these Oreos are in stock before you head out.

Additional Oreo flavors:

Aside from Chocolate Confetti Cake, Oreo is currently selling the following flavors:

Ultimate Chocolate

Toffee Crunch

Lemon

Dark Chocolate

Mint

Caramel Coconut

Chocolate Marshmallow

Birthday Cake

Carrot Cake

Peanut Butter

Java Chip

Chocolate Hazelnut

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie