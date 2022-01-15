Why You Might See People on TikTok Eating 'Snow Cream'

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... snow cream? Well, maybe. If you're all about TikTok food trends, you've likely heard about the viral dessert. As the name suggests, snow cream is made with actual snow — and it's having a moment on TikTok.

Snow cream is essentially a frozen dessert that's similar to shaved ice. As TikTok user @kalireigh shows us in a recent video, it calls for nothing more than milk, vanilla extract, sugar, and fresh snow. Simply mix the ingredients together in a bowl, then dig in.

The emphasis, of course, is ​fresh​ snow. This means the snow should be untouched and totally clean. Many people recommend placing a bowl outside when it snows to catch the freshly fallen flakes. Otherwise, you'll definitely want to avoid using dirty snow or snow that has been sitting around for a while. Safety first, kids!

Also, the ingredients used in @kalireigh's videos can be adjusted according to your liking. For example, if you don't eat dairy, you can use your favorite non-dairy milk. Some people use other sweeteners, like maple syrup or honey, instead of white sugar. You can also garnish the dessert with typical ice cream toppings, like sprinkles, chocolate chips, and chopped nuts.

Why is snow cream so popular?

Currently, the hashtag #snowcream has nearly 22 million views on TikTok. Woah.

Snow cream likely owes its popularity to the sheer novelty of the treat. After all, folks are all about recipes that are creative, strange, and/or random — and turning snow into a dessert definitely checks all those boxes.

How to make snow cream without snow:

If the idea of eating snow just isn't your thing, you can easily recreate it using shaved ice. You can make shaved ice with an ice shaver, which is available at retailers like Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Not only is this method safer, but you'll be able to enjoy the treat regardless of the weather.