We hate to be the ones to tell you this, but ... Netflix just raised its prices for the first time since October 2020. According to Reuters, the popular streaming platform has increased its monthly subscription prices by up to $2, depending on the plan, to accommodate for new programming.

Specifically, the standard plan now costs $15.49 per month in the United States, making it more expensive than competitors like HBO Max (currently $11.99 per month, ad-free) and Disney+ ($7.99 per month). Netflix's standard plan was previously $13.99, making that an increase of $1.50. As for Netflix's premium plan, it has gone from $17.99 to $19.99, while the basic plan has gone from $8.99 to $9.99.

In Canada, the basic plan has remained 9.99 CAD, while the standard plan is now 16.49 CAD (up 1.50 CAD, just like in the U.S.). Canada's premium plan also rose 2 CAD and is now 20.99 CAD.

But, why? "We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," a Netflix representative told Reuters. "We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

New Netflix subscribers will immediately have to pay these updated prices upon signing up, while current members will see the price increases reflected in their upcoming bills.

What is the difference between Netflix's plans?

In case you're confused about what Netflix is offering with each plan, here's a summary:

​ Basic: ​ can watch on only one screen at a time; can have only one phone or tablet with downloads; unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games; and can watch on your laptop, TV, phone, and tablet.

​ can watch on only one screen at a time; can have only one phone or tablet with downloads; unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games; and can watch on your laptop, TV, phone, and tablet. ​ Standard: ​ can watch on two screens at a time; can have two phones or tablets with downloads; unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games; can watch on your laptop, TV, phone, and tablet; and HD is available.

​ can watch on two screens at a time; can have two phones or tablets with downloads; unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games; can watch on your laptop, TV, phone, and tablet; and HD is available. ​Premium:​ can watch on four screens at a time; can have four phones or tablets with downloads; unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games; can watch on your laptop, TV, phone, and tablet; HD is available; and ultra-HD is available.