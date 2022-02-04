Issa Rae Brought a Gorgeous Space to Life for Airbnb

With many fans still having trouble accepting that ​Insecure​ has officially come to an end, it's obvious that the show made an impact. And now you can get a chance to stay in a seriously chic space curated by Issa Rae — including a guidebook to all of her favorite local spots.

Rae teamed up with Airbnb for a special stay in South L.A. on February 14-16, just in time for the Super Bowl. Inside a midcentury modern home in View Park, you can relax by the pool and enjoy a meal catered by Worldwide Tacos. You can also wake up each morning and pour yourself a complimentary cup of coffee, thanks to a coffee nook outfitted with everything you need from Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen — where Rae is a co-owner and partner.

The ​Insecure​ creator will also virtually greet you at check-in. Her guidebook includes locations like Eso Won Books (where Issa, the character, got her book signed by Britt Bennett, no big deal), My 2 Cents, and Swift Cafe.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom Airbnb also includes all the elements you need for a relaxing weekend, whether you're in need of a solo staycation or a girls' weekend. We wouldn't be able to resist the urge to sink into the curved couch in the living room; sleeping in also sounds lovely when you see the bedroom in ochre and white tones, surrounded by plants.

In true Issa nature (both the character and show creator), there's also lots of art involved. You can see pieces by creators like Vakseen, Domonique Brown, and Maya Iman.

How to book Issa Rae's Airbnb experience

Ready to spend the weekend here? Interested parties can request to book the Airbnb starting February 8 at 10 a.m. PST. at $56 per night.

If we can't have another season of the show, this is surely the next best thing.