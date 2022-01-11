Ina Garten's Favorite Daily Habits Are Surprisingly Relatable

If you want to eat like Ina Garten, simply try one of her many recipes. But, what should you do if you want to ​live​ like the ​Barefoot Contessa​ host? Well, now you can easily adopt more of the cookbook author's daily habits, thanks to Garten's comment on a recent Reese Witherspoon post.

On Instagram, Witherspoon wrote, "Let's talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life?" She then shares four practices she's currently working toward: starting the day with a large glass of water, getting 10 minutes of outdoor light, spending 30-60 minutes reading without distraction, and getting in bed by 10 p.m. without bingeing late-night TV.

In response, Garten said, "To quote @reesewitherspoon — that sounds great, but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!" She followed that up with her personal "formula":

Drink more large cosmos. (See the recipe video she filmed at the beginning of quarantine here.) Stay up late watching addictive streaming series. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. "In a pandemic, I do what I can!" she adds.

Clearly, Garten is all about embracing what brings her joy, and that is definitely something we can get behind — especially if it involves comically large cosmos.

As for us, we're going to use both Garten and Witherspoon's daily habits as inspiration for our own in 2022. After all, life is about balance.