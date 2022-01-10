This Wildly Popular Parachute Robe Is Now Available in 10 Colors

Have you ever found a product you love, but didn't end up purchasing it because you weren't a fan of the available colors? Well, that will no longer be a problem with Parachute's fan-favorite Cloud Cotton Robe — one of which sold every 15 seconds on Black Friday — because it's now available in 10 trendy colors.

Featuring a four-ply gauze made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, the robe can currently be purchased in the shades celery, white, bone, mulberry, clay, gray, dusk, rose, amber, and surplus. Together, these hues make for an in-vogue rainbow we want to wrap ourselves up in. We especially love how the colors look in the slightly ribbed texture of the cotton.

For $99, you can snag a Cloud Cotton Robe in the following unisex sizes: extra small, small, medium, large, extra large, 1x, 2x, and 3x. It features a waist tie along with two hidden side pockets where you can stash post-nap snacks.

If you're looking for a different texture, Parachute also sells a Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, Waffle Robe, and Linen Robe. They're not available in as many colors as the Cloud Cotton version, but they are still luxuriously lounge-worthy.