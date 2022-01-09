This Brilliant TikTok Turns a Plastic Produce Container Into Craft Storage

Whether you're a casual crafter or dedicated DIYer, storing supplies can feel like a task. So much so that you might be tempted to toss everything in a box and call it a day. However, this approach can be bad news for things like ribbons, which have a tendency to tangle together.

Thankfully, there's a simple solution to this issue ... and it's cheap AF, too. In a recent video, TikTok user @newlifestyle shows us how an empty plastic produce container can be used for the job. Simply thread a portion of ribbon through a hole along the bottom, then put the spool in the container in a vertical position.

Keep adding spools in this manner. When placed side by side, they'll fit neatly together, resulting in a mess-free setup. The next time you need a strand of ribbon, just pull and cut as necessary; the spool will effortlessly rotate without unraveling. Done and done.

It's worth noting that this trick will only work with narrow ribbons, as the holes in produce containers are small. Additionally, the spools need to be flat and circular. Ribbons are often sold with such spools, but if not, you can buy blank ones from Amazon or re-use empty spools.

Needless to say, we're big fans of this hack. It's simple, eco-friendly, and practically free. It can also be used for other supplies, like cord or decorative trimmings. What's not to love?

