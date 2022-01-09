There’s a New Dairy-Free Ice Cream at Trader Joe’s

Although the winter season is in full swing, we're always happy to try new frozen treats from our favorite brands. This includes anything (and everything) that's sold at Trader Joe's, a grocery store known for its deliciously creative goodies.

The retailer's newest non-dairy ice cream is the perfect example. According to Instagram user @traderjoeslist, the beloved supermarket released a product called Okie Dokie Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert. It's an oat-based, coconut-flavored ice cream with caramel swirls and sponge candy bits. Woah.

The product is inspired by honeycomb toffee, a candy that's popular in New Zealand. Some people also call it sponge candy or hokey pokey, which explains the cheeky name of the Trader Joe's item. What's more, hokey pokey ice cream — which consists of vanilla ice cream and honeycomb toffee bits — is also popular in New Zealand.

The Trader Joe's version appears to be loosely inspired by the treat. According to @traderjoeslist, it lacks a vanilla flavor, despite its "delish" taste and "light and fluffy" consistency. Meanwhile, on Reddit, some shoppers say the ice cream is too sweet for their liking. That being said, if you're sensitive to super sweet flavors, you'll want to keep this in mind before trying the frozen dessert.

The new Okie Dokie Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert is available for $3.99 per pint. To find a Trader Joe's store near you, visit the retailer's website.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

When it comes to non-dairy food items, Trader Joe's doesn't disappoint. According to @traderjoeslist, the retailer is now selling dairy-free yogurt made with cashews. It contains a bit of coconut cream and is available for $4.99 per 24-ounce tub. Plus, it's plain and unsweetened, which is exciting news if you prefer to flavor your yogurt with ingredients like fruit and maple syrup.