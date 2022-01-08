Ben & Jerry's Released TWO New Non-Dairy Ice Creams

If Ben & Jerry's has anything to say about it, 2022 is going to be a sweet year. In addition to launching the non-dairy Mint Chocolate Chance in collaboration with musician Chance the Rapper, the brand just announced two additional dairy-free flavors for this year.
Video of the Day
As part of its "core" line — in which there is a core of cookie dough, caramel, brownie batter, cookie butter, or another sweet surprise in the pint's center — Ben & Jerry's has released Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta and Non-Dairy Bananas Foster. Our stomachs are already growling.
Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta features mocha and caramel ice cream paired with gluten-free chocolate cookies, fudge flakes, and a gluten-free chocolate cookie core. Within Non-Dairy Bananas Foster, you can expect to taste a cinnamon and banana ice cream base, almond toffee pieces, and a salted caramel core. We'll take one of each, please!
Including these two new flavors, Ben & Jerry's has a total of 21 non-dairy ice cream options in the United States. This makes up almost 40% of the brand's entire collection. Plus, in addition to being dairy-free and vegan, Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta and Non-Dairy Bananas Foster are also gluten-free.
Where to buy Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster:
According to Ben & Jerry's PR Newswire press release, the two new non-dairy flavors will be on store shelves soon. They will be priced between $4.49 and $5.79. To see exactly when and where they're available near you, visit Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Pints webpage, click "details" under the flavor you want to try, and then select "grocery stores." This will take you to a map showing which local shops have the flavor in stock.
Other Ben & Jerry's non-dairy flavors:
In addition to Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster, the brand also has the following dairy-free pints:
- The Tonight Dough
- Phish Food
- Peanut Butter Half Baked
- P.B. & Cookies
- Netflix & Chilll'd
- Karamel Sutra Core
- Coconut Seven Layer Bar
- Chocolate Salted 'n Swirled
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Chocolate Caramel Cluster
- Cherry Garcia
- Caramel Almond Brittle
- Americone Dream
- Mint Chocolate Cookie
- "Milk" & Cookies
- Crème Brûlée Cookie
- Colin Kaepernick's Change the Whirled
- Mint Chocolate Chance