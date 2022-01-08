Ben & Jerry's Released TWO New Non-Dairy Ice Creams

If Ben & Jerry's has anything to say about it, 2022 is going to be a sweet year. In addition to launching the non-dairy Mint Chocolate Chance in collaboration with musician Chance the Rapper, the brand just announced two additional dairy-free flavors for this year.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As part of its "core" line — in which there is a core of cookie dough, caramel, brownie batter, cookie butter, or another sweet surprise in the pint's center — Ben & Jerry's has released Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta and Non-Dairy Bananas Foster. Our stomachs are already growling.

Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta features mocha and caramel ice cream paired with gluten-free chocolate cookies, fudge flakes, and a gluten-free chocolate cookie core. Within Non-Dairy Bananas Foster, you can expect to taste a cinnamon and banana ice cream base, almond toffee pieces, and a salted caramel core. We'll take one of each, please!

Including these two new flavors, Ben & Jerry's has a total of 21 non-dairy ice cream options in the United States. This makes up almost 40% of the brand's entire collection. Plus, in addition to being dairy-free and vegan, Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta and Non-Dairy Bananas Foster are also gluten-free.

Where to buy Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster:

According to Ben & Jerry's PR Newswire press release, the two new non-dairy flavors will be on store shelves soon. They will be priced between $4.49 and $5.79. To see exactly when and where they're available near you, visit Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Pints webpage, click "details" under the flavor you want to try, and then select "grocery stores." This will take you to a map showing which local shops have the flavor in stock.

Other Ben & Jerry's non-dairy flavors:

In addition to Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster, the brand also has the following dairy-free pints:

The Tonight Dough

Phish Food

Peanut Butter Half Baked

P.B. & Cookies

Netflix & Chilll'd

Karamel Sutra Core

Coconut Seven Layer Bar

Chocolate Salted 'n Swirled

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Caramel Cluster

Cherry Garcia

Caramel Almond Brittle

Americone Dream

Mint Chocolate Cookie

"Milk" & Cookies

Crème Brûlée Cookie



Colin Kaepernick's Change the Whirled

Mint Chocolate Chance