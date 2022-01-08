This New Aldi Wine Tastes Like Everyone’s Favorite Candy

There's nothing more delectable than pairing chocolate with wine. But have you ever tried chocolate-​flavored​ wine? If not, you're in for a real treat — literally. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Aldi is selling a limited-edition chocolate wine that you're going to want to try ASAP.

According to the Aldi website, the product is by the brand Petit Chocolate Wine Specialty. It features "a blend of red wine with dark chocolate flavor and [the] finest cream." The item was created in Germany and contains 750 milliliters of wine per bottle.

As you can imagine, this chocolate wine will taste amazing in homemade concoctions. Specifically, the Aldi website suggests pairing it with chocolate creations or ice cream. Chocolate syrup who?

You can also drink the chocolate wine as is, but Aldi customers have noted that it's very sweet. So, if you're not a fan of super-sweet flavors but love the idea of chocolate wine, you may want to do a taste test first. That way, you can determine how much you should use in your dessert creations.

It's worth noting that wine may not be sold at some Aldi stores due to local and state laws. The price may also vary according to location. But if wine is sold in grocery stores in your state, be sure to keep an eye out for this product at Aldi.

How to use chocolate wine:

If you don't want to drink the chocolate wine as is, there are plenty of ways to use it at home. Here's some inspiration to get you started:

Mix it into coffee

Blend it into cupcake, cake, or brownie batter

Whisk it into frosting

Make a boozy hot chocolate or milkshake

Add it to custard for French toast

Stir it into chocolate fondue

Personally, we're loving the idea of adding it to chocolate fondue for a Valentine's Day dinner with our besties.