Why You Might Start Seeing Pink Reese’s Cups

With Valentine's Day around the corner, our favorite candy brands are preparing to release seasonal items. We've been particularly excited for new Reese's products, as the company has a knack for creating fun and festive treats. Case in point: Last year, Reese's released a Big Cup with Potato Chips, and our taste buds were thrilled.

Now, we have new Reese's products to look forward to. According to a recent press release on PR Newswire, Reese's will be launching Blossom-top Miniature Cups. The candies are bite-size versions of the regular cups, but topped with a light pink creme. (The rest of the cup is plain chocolate, just like the standard version.) The candies are also wrapped in pastel foils adorned with an adorable floral print.

Unfortunately, it appears the pink doesn't have a special flavor. But you can't deny that the color is pretty! Plus, it's reminiscent of millennial pink, which is great news if you're a fan of the shade. That being said, if you love creating seasonal baked goods or gift baskets, the pink-topped mini cups might be just what you need this Valentine's Day.

Where to buy pink Reese's cups:

According to the brand's product locator tool, the Reese's Blossom-top Miniature Cups are available at retailers like Target, Kroger, and Walmart. However, the availability may vary by location, so be sure to use the search tool to find a store near you.

Other Valentine's Day Reese's products:

In addition to the pink-topped mini cups, Reese's is releasing White Creme Peanut Butter Hearts. These candies are heart-shaped treats consisting of the white creme wrapped around the brand's iconic peanut butter filling. They're available in packs of six, but there will also be a King Size version, which is perfect for treating yourself or a loved one.