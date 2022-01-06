Jungalow x Opalhouse's Outdoor Items Make Us Want to Sunbathe ASAP

Jungalow founder and all-around design expert Justina Blakeney has continually given us serious outdoor decor inspiration. Take, for instance, her gorgeous pool remodel — or this extremely cozy seating area. And it's going to be even easier to incorporate her sunshine-y vibes into your own backyard thanks to a new release.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Blakeney paired up with Opalhouse for an eye-catching outdoor collection to debut at Target — the first of its kind for this collab. The selection features everything from $20 accessories to chic furniture pieces at higher prices. Woven materials, jewel tones, and bold patterns all make appearances, in true Blakeney style.

"I wanted to design pieces that would add life to all manner of outdoor spaces — so whether you're getting your dose of vitamin D on a tiny balcony or a sprawling yard, this collection is gonna bring all the color, pattern and plants to your outdoor areas, and make it lush and lively!" Blakeney wrote in an Instagram post.

Currently, some of the items are available to order, with the full collection debuting January 30. Others are available at different dates — from January 9 through 23 — so it's a good idea to take a peek at each individual item for info.

If you want to see even more from the Jungalow x Opalhouse collab, here's our previous coverage of home products from the line. We're ready to go soak up some sunshine in the meantime. Browse the items we're swooning over below and see more here.

Advertisement