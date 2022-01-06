This 'Harry Potter' Star Debuted a Youtube Channel With Sustainable Tips

While the big three faces of the ​Harry Potter​ franchise have been out shooting and promoting the reunion special that just hit our HBO Max feeds, the actor who played Ginny Weasley throughout the series, Bonnie Wright, has been working on some impressive projects of her own.

Advertisement

In late November, Wright launched the Go Gently YouTube channel, which is inspired by her forthcoming book ​Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet,​ which is slated for release on April 19 ​—​ just in time for Earth Day on the 22nd.

Both the YouTube channel and the book provide an intimate view into Wright's life and home, as well as how the movie star fights against the climate crisis in her day-to-day activities.

"I'm looking at how I can take part, how I can use what I'm passionate about, my skills, and how I can apply that to change, and really make it work for myself," she shares in the opening of her channel's premiere episode. She underscores that each of us should aim to figure out what our own individual position and role within the climate movement looks like.

"Don't strive to be like something you may have seen in social media or in the news ... really make it work for you!"

Wright admits that she is by no means a climate change expert, but she ​is​ a Greenpeace ambassador. She's fueled by her passion for the cause, and wants to share that enthusiasm with others to inspire them to take action too.

A new Go Gently episode will be released every two weeks on Sundays. Each one focuses on a specific theme, and ranges from 17 to 28 minutes in length. The first episode offers viewers a peek into a day in the life of Wright, as she enjoys tasks such as walking her dog, Billy, on the beach while picking up trash; watering her garden; and putting the finishing touches on the book cover for ​Go Gently​. The other three episodes out so far are "Welcome Winter," "Homemade Holiday," and "Christmas in London."

The promise of the ​Go Gently​ book is exciting enough as is, but the Go Gently YouTube channel has significantly fueled the flames of our Ginny fan-girling.