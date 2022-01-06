Life Hack: Here's Why You Should Buy an Advent Calendar in January

We are coming at you with potentially the best life hack of all time: purchasing advent calendars in January. And this isn't to stock up months in advance for the next holiday season. These are candles, spices, teas, and beauty and wellness products currently on sale that you can use year-round — no matter if you open them up all at once or over the course of a month. Whether you want gifts on-hand for upcoming birthdays or are looking for half off a new luxury beauty routine, these discounted advent calendars are the unsung heroes of the new year.

Get 10 candles, six body products, a wick trimmer, candle snuffer, and more surprises for this ridiculously low price.

Just want the candles? Enjoy 12 best-selling scents.

For 50% off the original price, get 25 deluxe samples from Dior, Givenchy, Diptyque, Aesop, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and other luxury brands.

Score 12 glass votives and one wick trimmer in this discounted Voluspa set. It's the perfect way to have presents on deck for upcoming birthdays and celebrations.

Add some flavor to the new year with 50% off 24 exclusive specialty spices — six for vegetables and side dishes, seven for fish, nine for meat, and two for dessert recipes.

What a steal! Get fourteen high-end favorites, including The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, and revitalizing face masks for under $40.

Enjoy 24 luxe loose leaf teas for half the price.

A quartz facial roller, glowing face oils, and the brand's bestselling peppermint roll-on are just a few of the relaxation-inducing products you'll receive in this box valued at $294.

Stock up for all this year's travel with $125 worth of beauty and body products for just $42.