This Futuristic Kitchen Faucet Hangs From the Ceiling

The Consumer Technology Association's trade show, CES, always promises the unveiling of some exciting new products. Billed as "the most influential tech event in the world," it covers a range of items, from gaming essentials to smart home tools.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Of course, we're always keeping an eye out for any cool gadgets that fit into the design category. And one of them specifically made us look twice.

Kohler unveiled, amongst a few other new additions, a kitchen faucet that actually ​hangs from the ceiling​. The Purist Suspend Kitchen Faucet was designed to make cleaning up easier. It comes equipped with a 180-degree-rotating swing arm — and you can control it wirelessly.

The "remote puck" controller tool can be used anywhere and its battery lasts up to one month, according to a Kohler press release. You can install the faucet hose at any height you like. It offers a range of functions, like "pause technology" which basically means there's "a button that allows users pause the water flow to move the spray head without a mess." The "boost technology" option helps get water into your pots even quicker than usual.

Wondering about the logistics? The press release explains that it's a pretty simple process — but you do need a plumber "to run water to ceiling."

Of course, as with all smart home products, this futuristic tool comes with a significant price tag. The faucet starts at $4,300 and will be available in February. You can learn more about it here.

Kohler has a few other smart faucets as part of its product line-up, so we'll be curious to see how things keep evolving. In the meantime, we'll keep wondering if it's more fun to wash dishes with a faucet that's just casually hanging above the whole cook space.