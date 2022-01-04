Starbucks Welcomes 2022 With a Fan-Favorite Pistachio Drink

Starbucks certainly isn't letting the new year go by unnoticed. In addition to experimenting with its new coffee popping pearls, the brand also just announced that it is bringing back a cult-favorite winter menu drink: the Pistachio Latte.

For the second year in a row, you can get your hands on the latte featuring rich brown butter and sweet pistachio flavors along with steamed milk and espresso. It can be ordered iced or hot in U.S. stores, but only for a limited time — so if you want to sip this nutty beverage, get to your local Starbucks ASAP.

According to a Starbucks press release from January 2021, the Pistachio Latte was created by Senior Product Developer Jennifer Galbraith and the Roastery beverage development team. It was inspired by the brand's Italian cafe-esque Reserve Hazelnut Bianco Latte. "Hazelnuts are grown in northern Italy, and some of the best pistachios are grown in the southern region of Italy," Galbraith explained in the release. "They call them 'green gold' — there's even a pistachio festival in Bronte, Sicily."

So if you're a fan of hazelnut lattes, or love all things Italian, you should definitely give the pistachio version a try.

Is the Pistachio Latte dairy-free?

Though Starbucks has plenty of dairy-free options that contain milk substitutes, it would appear that the Pistachio Latte is not one of them. On the brand's Pistachio Latte webpage, "condensed nonfat milk" is listed as an ingredient in the drink's pistachio sauce.

Of course, like with most Starbucks beverages, you can still replace the regular 2% steamed milk with almond, coconut, oat, or soy milk.

What else is new at Starbucks?

Along with the Pistachio Latte, the coffee chain has also brought back Meatless Mondays. This promotion will allow you to get $2 off the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich at participating stores every Monday between January 3 and January 31. The sandwich includes aged cheddar cheese, a cage-free fried egg, Impossible plant-based sausage, and an artisanal sesame ciabatta bun, making it a yummy vegetarian dish.