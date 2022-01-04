Topo Chico's New Flavor Has Us Asking, 'What Is Ranch Water?'

Carbonated beverages can feel like a special treat, especially if you're not a fan of drinking plain old water (and especially if they're paired with a bit of alcohol). Fortunately, it seems that this refreshment trend is here to stay with sparkling water and seltzer brands constantly coming out with new flavors and varieties. Case in point: To welcome in 2022, Topo Chico is adding "Ranch Water" to its line of hard seltzers.

But, what exactly is Ranch Water? According to ​Southern Living​, it's a three-ingredient drink containing tequila, Topo Chico, and lime. Allegedly native to West Texas, it's described as a "dressed-down margarita." Ranch Water is typically made with Topo Chico anyway, so it makes sense for the brand to create a version of its own.

However, Topo Chico's Ranch Water will not contain tequila. According to ​Food & Wine​, hard seltzer is actually fermented like beer, which gives the new 12-ounce Ranch Water drink a 4.7% ABV (alcohol by volume). It is also sweetened with 100% agave and contains real lime juice.

Where to buy Topo Chico Ranch Water:

If you'd like to try Topo Chico's new Ranch Water, we have good news and bad news. Currently, the drink is only available in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. (Could you imagine if Texas, the birthplace of Ranch Water, were excluded?!) In these locations, the drink can be purchased in 12-packs.

At Ralphs in Los Angeles, for instance, the Topo Chico Ranch Water can be ordered via Instacart for $17.99. Gopuff is also selling it for $19.99.

Now, here's hoping Topo Chico's Ranch Water makes it to all other 50 states. But, in the meantime, you can try the brand's Hard Seltzer Variety Pack (containing Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple) for $17.99 at Target.