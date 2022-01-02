The One Hack You Need to Make a Room Look Bigger

If your space is due for a makeover, it can be tempting to splurge on decor or start a new project. But often, simple changes are the way to go, as proven by Instagram user @byjillee. In a helpful post, she shared a clever trick for making your room look bigger, and we can't get over how easy it is.

The hack involves installing a curtain rod six to 12 inches ​above​ your window, instead hanging it on the top edge. It also entails extending the ends so that the rod is slightly wider than your window. When you hang your curtains on the rod, it will create the illusion of taller ceilings and bigger windows. So smart!

As you can see in @byjillee's before-and-after Instagram post, the trick makes a noticeable difference. Additionally, when the curtains are open, the fabric will be less likely to block the actual window. This will make the room feel even more airy and fresh, which is always a bonus.

While you're at it, use this opportunity to refresh your curtains. For example, try switching out the curtain rods for something more modern. Similarly, if the curtain rods have end caps, consider swapping them out. You can also install curtain tiebacks to give your windows a bit of flair.

If you're on a budget, consider tying back your curtains with a strand of rope or leather cord, depending on your style. This is an excellent way to spruce up your curtains without spending a ton of cash.

Other tips for refreshing your space:

In addition to hanging curtain rods above windows, check out these simple methods for refreshing your home:

Update outlets with modern covers

Replace the lighting fixtures

Switch out the shower head

Change your cabinet hardware

And, of course, you can't go wrong with re-arranging your furniture for a totally new setup.