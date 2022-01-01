Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This New Bite-Sized Snack

There's a lot to love about bagels. For starters, they're delicious, chewy, and available in myriad flavors. Bagels are also extremely versatile, making them ideal for sandwiches and charcuterie boards alike. The only catch? Bagels can be difficult to eat on the go, especially when they're smothered with toppings like cream cheese.

But now, thanks to Aldi, you can easily enjoy bagels without the mess. According to Instagram user @adventuresinaldi, the grocery store is selling mini stuffed bagels from Bantam Bagels, a company that was featured on ​Shark Tank​. Aldi is also offering two flavors: "Everybody's Favorite" (everything bagel stuffed with vegetable cream cheese) and "The Classic" (plain bagel stuffed with plain whipped cream cheese).

This is exciting news, as it means the product will be accessible to Aldi shoppers. After all, though Bantam Bagels is available at coffee chains (like Dunkin') and certain grocery stores (like Safeway), some Instagram users have had a hard time finding their favorite flavors.

For example, one Aldi customer shared, "I LOVE these! It's been hard to find the Everybody's Favorite flavor in my area so I was so excited to see them at my store today!" Another Instagram user also noted that it's cheaper to buy Bantam Bagels at Aldi vs. Dunkin'.

On that note, one box of Bantam Bagels costs $4.98 and contains six mini stuffed bagels. You can find them in the "Aldi finds" freezer section.

Other places to buy Bantam Bagels:

If you don't live near an Aldi store, you can still try Bantam Bagels. According to the company's website, the bite-sized bagels are available at more than 21,000 stores in the United States. They're sold at select Starbucks locations as well.

Bantam Bagels also has an online shop, which you can visit right here.