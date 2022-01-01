Costco Just Released a New Lunar New Year Dessert

If you're a fan of festive treats, you'll want to visit Costco ASAP. According to @costcohotfinds on Instagram, the warehouse is currently selling a special snack for Lunar New Year 2022 — and we're so excited to try it.

The product is a celebratory box of My/Mochi's mochi ice cream, which includes three mouthwatering flavors: strawberry with boba, red bean, and matcha green tea. One box contains 18 pieces (or six of each flavor) and costs $11.49, though the exact price might vary by location.

If you're unfamiliar with mochi, it's a chewy rice cake. It's also a traditional Japanese snack, but you can find variations in other countries like China and Korea. And while mochi can be enjoyed throughout the year, it's often eaten on Lunar New Year. Mochi ice cream is a riff on this treat, as it consists of a rice cake stuffed with ice cream. In other words, it's delicious.

What's more, My/Mochi's Lunar New Year mochi ice cream comes in a red box adorned with a tiger. That's because 2022 is the year of the tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac. The packaging is beautiful and festive, to say the least.

To determine if this dessert is available at your local warehouse, call Costco before stopping by. You can find it in the freezer section.

Other mochi ice cream flavors:

Unfortunately, the Lunar New Year mochi ice cream is not listed on the Costco website. It's also unclear is the product is available at other retailers, but we've got our fingers crossed!

In the meantime, you can try My/Mochi's other mochi ice cream flavors, including:

Strawberry

Double chocolate

Green tea

Vanilla bean

Chocolate sundae

Mint chocolate chip

Guava

Coconut

If you're unsure where to buy mochi ice cream, visit the My/Mochi website to search for products by location.