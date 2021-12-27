This One Recipe Will Help You Use Up All Those Leftover Holiday Cookies

After another season of buying and baking festive treats, you might find yourself with leftover holiday cookies. And while it might not be worst problem to have, eating the same ol' cookies can get pretty boring. The solution? Take a tip from chef and culinary expert Giada DeLaurentiis and turn them into a cake.

In a recent Instagram post, DeLaurentiis shared her recipe for chocolate cookie crumb cake. It calls for crushed leftover cookies and breadcrumbs (instead of flour and sugar), along with cocoa powder, milk, eggs, baking powder, salt, and chocolate chips. Once combined, the ingredients transform into a chocolate cake that DeLaurentiis describes as "just sweet enough and not overwhelmingly heavy."

You can view the full recipe on her lifestyle platform, Giadzy. She suggests using biscotti and/or amaretti cookies, but you can also try it with other stale holiday cookies. Either way, the cake takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to bake, so you can be sure that we'll be making this ASAP.

Other ways to use up leftover cookies:

Leftover cookies are surprisingly versatile. In addition to making DeLaurentiis' chocolate cake, you can also turn them into cookie butter. Try this easy cookie butter recipe by Gimme Delicious, which takes just five (yes, five!) minutes to make. This version uses gingersnaps, but you can replace them with whatever cookies you have on hand.

Another option is to turn leftover cookies into a pie crust. Simply combine cookie crumbs with melted butter, then press the mixture into a pie pan. For a step-by-step tutorial, check out Bake or Break's cookie crumb crust recipe.

For a no-bake approach, crush leftover cookies and serve them on top of ice cream or yogurt. You can also toss a few broken cookies into a smoothie or milkshake for a decadent drink.