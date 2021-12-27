Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Non-Dairy Ice Cream

With a new year around the corner, we can't stop thinking about upcoming food releases. One such product is Ben & Jerry's new non-dairy mint chocolate ice cream, which is slated to launch in 2022.
Video of the Day
According to Ben & Jerry's, the new flavor is called Mint Chocolate Chance. It was created in collaboration with musician Chance the Rapper, as the name suggests. The product features a base of sunflower milk, which consists of water and roasted sunflower seeds. It also boasts a "refreshing mint flavor" and contains pieces of fudgy brownies.
This is a unique alternative to most mint ice creams, which typically contain chocolate chips or chunks. What's more, the product is 100% vegan certified, meaning the brownie bits don't have dairy or eggs. We can't wait to try it!
However, if you do eat dairy, you'll be glad to know that Ben & Jerry's will be releasing Mint Chocolate Chance with cow's milk as well. Like its non-dairy counterpart, the new flavor will consist of a minty ice cream base embedded with fudgy brownie pieces.
The official release date for Mint Chocolate Chance is currently TBD, though People reports that it will launch during the "first quarter" of 2022. We'll be sure to share an update once Ben & Jerry's announces more info.
Other 2022 food releases:
The new year is already off to a sweet start. In 2022, you can expect to see two new Oreo flavors in stores: Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch. Ultimate Chocolate will be a limited-edition item, but Toffee Crunch will be a permanent addition. Both products will be available in January 2022.
M&M's is also releasing a new flavor called Black Forest Cake. The item is a Valentine's Day flavor, so it will likely appear in more stores over the next few weeks.
Kirsten Nunez is a writer and author who focuses on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, Martha Stewart, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York.