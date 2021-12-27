Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Non-Dairy Ice Cream

With a new year around the corner, we can't stop thinking about upcoming food releases. One such product is Ben & Jerry's new non-dairy mint chocolate ice cream, which is slated to launch in 2022.

According to Ben & Jerry's, the new flavor is called Mint Chocolate Chance. It was created in collaboration with musician Chance the Rapper, as the name suggests. The product features a base of sunflower milk, which consists of water and roasted sunflower seeds. It also boasts a "refreshing mint flavor" and contains pieces of fudgy brownies.

This is a unique alternative to most mint ice creams, which typically contain chocolate chips or chunks. What's more, the product is 100% vegan certified, meaning the brownie bits don't have dairy or eggs. We can't wait to try it!

However, if you do eat dairy, you'll be glad to know that Ben & Jerry's will be releasing Mint Chocolate Chance with cow's milk as well. Like its non-dairy counterpart, the new flavor will consist of a minty ice cream base embedded with fudgy brownie pieces.

The official release date for Mint Chocolate Chance is currently TBD, though ​People ​reports that it will launch during the "first quarter" of 2022. We'll be sure to share an update once Ben & Jerry's announces more info.

