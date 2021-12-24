Martha Stewart Schools Us on How to Remove Pomegranate Seeds

As delicious as pomegranates are, they can be exceedingly frustrating to eat — how do you successfully extract those pesky, yet tasty, seeds? It's almost as if pomegranates were designed to taunt us!

But if there's one person who can figure out a way to efficiently de-seed a pomegranate, it's none other than the kitchen queen herself, Martha Stewart. In a handy dandy instructional TikTok, she demonstrates, step by step, her special hack for removing every last seed from the inside of a pomegranate. It's both easy and a stress reliever.

How to remove pomegranate seeds

The first step is slicing off the top and bottom of the pomegranate. Be careful not to cut off too much though! Martha cautions that you don't want to get into the seeds just yet. From there, take the point of a knife and score the skin of the pomegranate, once again being mindful of not cutting so deep that you pierce into the flesh of the fruit. Once scored, take the knife to the center of the pomegranate and gently pry the pieces apart.

At this point in the process, your pomegranate should easily break into six wedges. Take each wedge in your hand one at a time and, holding it over a bowl, "beat the hell out of it with a wooden spoon!" as Martha so delicately puts it.

Don't hold back! Really let that pomegranate know who's boss.

Every single seed will fall out of the skin just after a few smacks of the spoon. "It's like magic!" says Martha. Repeat this process for all six of the pomegranate wedges until you have a bowl brimming with delectable seeds ready for snacking. Plus, any pent up aggression you might have been harboring has finally found a healthy outlet.

Finally, we can all enjoy our pomegranates without the anguish. Bon appétit!