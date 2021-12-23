This Easy Drink Hack Will Save You Money on Starbucks

We're in the thick of holiday coffee season, and most of us have probably already spent a pretty penny on pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas. To help save some dough on a yummy winter coffee sweetener, the coffee pros at @stationcoldbrew have shared a TikTok tutorial on how to make your very own Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte creamer.

How to make Starbucks' cinnamon dolce latte creamer

First things first, combine five simple ingredients in a sauce pan: 3/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup water, 1 tablespoon vanilla, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Then, use a small whisk to stir the mixture. That's all you'll need!

Once all of the ingredients have been combined, let the liquid simmer on low as you continue to whisk. Once ready, add 1 tablespoon of the syrup to your coffee and drink up! Bonus: You can store the syrup in a jar in the refrigerator for six months. That way, you can enjoy it even beyond the holiday season.

Starbucks hacks for drinks at home

Looking for even more ideas? Here are a few other hacks we've seen around the internet, to get those iconic Starbucks flavors at home:

Cozy holiday drink recipes

Of course, there are tons of ways to make a delicious drink at home (and plenty of warm drinks for guests at holiday gatherings). For example, here are a few other cozy drink recipes for the season: