The Surprising Reason Why Mint Candy Canes Are Hard to Find This Year

This year has been all about product shortages, including glass bottles used to house wine, blue paint, water, and chlorine for pool maintenance. Unfortunately, we have another item to add to that list, and it's a seasonal one: candy canes.

According to the ​New York Post​, we are currently in the midst of "the great Candy Cane Crisis of 2021," during which many retailers are having trouble keeping their peppermint striped sweets in stock.

"We only received half of our candy cane order for the holiday season and sold out almost immediately. We currently have zero in stock," Mitchell Cohen, the owner of Economy Candy in New York, told ​New York Post​, adding that they sold over 12,000 candy canes before selling out. This is the first time the store has experienced this shortage since its opening in 1937.

The explanation behind this candy cane crisis is twofold. Of course, many businesses are facing supply chain issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a more surprising factor involves fungus. Yes, fungus. According to ​Food & Wine​, U.S. mint crops are currently dealing with a fungicide-resistant disease called Verticillium wilt. It can wipe out entire fields of mint and has likely contributed to U.S. peppermint production decreasing by 25% over the past decade, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture's data.

So if you have trouble finding candy canes this year, perhaps it's time to start a new holiday tradition involving a different sweet. After all, there are plenty to choose from: chocolate oranges, gingerbread, and ribbon candy, to name a few.