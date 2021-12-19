This On-Sale Costco Dessert Set Is a Perfect Host Gift

If you're spending the holidays at someone else's home, it's always a good idea to come with a token of thanks in the form of a host gift. Of course, it doesn't have to be anything large or expensive — it's the thought that counts, after all. In fact, bringing along something for your host to eat or drink is never a bad idea, especially if it can be shared with the other guests at the gathering.

Thanks to user @costcodeals on Instagram, we found the perfect host gift for the holiday season — and it's on sale! The Tipiak set of 36 French macarons (that are actually made in France!) is specifically $4 off right now, making it $11.99, and this deal will last until December 24, Christmas Eve. According to the Costco website, the store is open on that day, making it the perfect place to find a last-minute Christmas gift.

In the Tipiak macaron set, you'll find six different flavors: crème brûlée, dulce de leche, pistachio, red velvet, chocolate and mandarin (yum!), and milk chocolate. So in addition to the macarons looking colorful and mouthwatering, there are also plenty of flavors to experiment with. In fact, this item would be especially great for a crowd that wants to test out different macarons and compare notes.

How to wrap food gifts:

If you'd prefer to gift these French macarons without the packaging, there are a few ways you can wrap them yourself. Consider using a cupcake box, making sure to remove the insert specifically for cupcakes, or a cookie box designed for the holiday season. To prevent the treats from soiling the box, you'll also want to make sure to line it with parchment or wax paper.

To add on to your gift, you could also place the macarons in a cute reusable container that your recipient can keep. We're especially loving these ceramic storage bowls from World Market.