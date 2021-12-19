This Ornament Hack Will Save You So Much Money on Holiday Decor

There's something truly special about homemade holiday ornaments. But contrary to popular belief, you don't need to be Martha Stewart 2.0 to make them yourself. Thanks to a tutorial shared by @brunchwithbabs on TikTok, you can totally make inexpensive DIY ornaments with minimal crafting skills.

Earlier this month, @brunchwithbabs demonstrated how to turn peppermint candies into festive ornaments. The first step is to line a metal baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. Next, grease cookie cutters with cooking spray, then place them on the baking sheet. Fill the cookie cutters with peppermint candies in a flat, single layer. You can also use broken pieces of candy to fill in any gaps and corners.

From there, bake the candies for six to nine minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit — but be sure to keep a close eye on them. Once the candies melt together, remove the sheet from the oven. Let the candies cool for a few minutes, then use a skewer to poke a hole along the top of each shape. This will allow you to string a piece of yarn, twine, or string through the ornament and hang it on a tree.

Considering peppermint candies are easy on the wallet, this project is wonderfully budget-friendly. The entire process also takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, making it ideal for a quick holiday activity. You can view @brunchwithbab's full tutorial here.

Tips for making peppermint candy ornaments:

For best results, avoid using multiple brands of peppermint candies in a single batch. That's because they might melt at different rates, resulting in an uneven ornament. Also, if you live in a humid climate, you might want to pass on this project. According to some TikTok users, their peppermint candy ornaments ended up melting due to hot weather. Whoops!

Can't get enough of peppermint candy projects? Take it up a notch and make a peppermint candy cookie platter, another project shared by @brunchwithbabs.