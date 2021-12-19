These Aldi Cheese Trees Are a Holiday Charcuterie Board Essential

We are all about charcuterie boards during the holiday season, whether they're plant-based for vegans and vegetarians or involve the trend that is entire charcuterie tables. Naturally, this means we're always keeping an eye out for ingredients (like Costco's cranberry cinnamon goat cheese) that would be perfect on our holiday cheese boards — and we just found another one at Aldi.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On the @aldifavoritefinds Instagram, our eyes lit up when we came across the Emporium Selection Gouda Cheese Holiday Trees, which sell for $3.99. This is no ordinary block of Gouda. Instead, it features 14 pre-cut, tree-shaped cheese bites that you can easily add to your seasonal charcuterie board — no slicing or cookie cutters required!

Plus, these Gouda trees also seem to be a hit with the kids out there. "I got the Gouda trees this week and surprised my oldest in her lunchbox. She loves Gouda and thought they were so cute!" reads one comment on the @aldifavoritefinds post.

Another user wrote, "I made charcuterie cups with these front and center! Great item!" We love this idea. Rather than preparing an entire board, you can create individual charcuterie cups for each of your guests, which is more sanitary and COVID-friendly.

Other Aldi charcuterie board items:

While you're at Aldi picking up your cheese trees, there are plenty of other ingredients you can grab for your holiday charcuterie board:

What pairs well with Gouda?

If you're specifically looking for charcuterie board pairings that will taste amazing with your Gouda cheese trees, consider the following:

A sweet jam like apricot

A savory mustard

Fresh fruit like apples or grapes

Dried fruit like apricots

Salami

Pecans

Green olives