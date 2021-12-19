Why You Always Eat the Same Breakfast, According to a New Study

When it comes time to eat breakfast, do you find yourself preparing the same meal most days? If the answer is yes, you're not alone. According to a new study published by Romain Cadario of Erasmus University and Carey Morewedge of Boston University, it was found that 68% of people eat the same breakfast at least twice in one week. Comparatively, only 9% of participants repeated dinner.

The study, which will be published in the January 2022 edition of the journal ​Appetite​, looked at the food diaries of 2,624 people — with 1,275 people living in the U.S. and 1,349 individuals living in France. To get more specific, 73% of French participants ate the same breakfast at least twice in one week, compared to 52% of Americans. As for dinner, 16% of Americans repeated it, while only 6% of French people did the same.

Now, the question is ​why?​ Why do we tend to eat the same breakfast most days? In an article for ​Time,​ Morewedge (one of the study's authors) explains that part of the answer has to do with our biology. "Our level of physiological arousal fluctuates throughout the day," he writes. "We are most energized in the morning, and our arousal level declines from that peak until we go to sleep." Because of this, we might prefer less stimulating foods in the morning.

Our culture also influences this breakfast phenomenon, since our workday often leaves us little time for a meal in the morning. "If we find a breakfast that's rewarding and repeat it a few times, eating that combination of food becomes a habit that allows us to eat an efficient meal," writes Morewedge. In addition, a lot of breakfast product marketing is centered around efficient, nutritious foods instead of those that are pleasurable.

As for the psychological aspect of why we tend to eat the same breakfast day in and day out, it has to do with utilitarian and hedonic goals. The former leads people to eat to fulfill intents like health, efficiency, or weight control, while the latter causes people to eat food that provides pleasure and sensation. According to Morewedge, as the day progresses, people tend to switch from pursuing utilitarian to hedonic food goals.

Of course, if you want to switch up what you eat for breakfast, it is possible — especially with the new year on the horizon. Simply make a habit out of consuming a different meal that is just as efficient as the one you're currently eating.