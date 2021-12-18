This Trader Joe’s Dessert Tastes Just Like a Winter Wonderland

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

The combo of peppermint and chocolate is undoubtedly a classic holiday flavor. And now, thanks to a seasonal product at Trader Joe's, you can enjoy the pairing in every bite. According to a recent Reddit post by user @breathfromanother, Trader Joe's is currently selling peppermint brownies, just in time for the holidays.

The chocolate brownies, which are infused with peppermint oil, are described as dense and fudgy on the Trader Joe's website. They also contain white chocolate chips and are topped with a white ganache drizzle. One package costs $3.99, according to Instagram user @traderjoesfoodreviews.

It's worth mentioning that these brownies are ​very​ minty. Some people loved this, describing the treat as having the perfect level of "mintiness." Another person said "they are insanely delicious. I've already gotten them twice (so far)."

On the flipside, some folks thought they were ​too​ minty, ultimately comparing them to mouthwash. "These were great but just a tad too much peppermint for me," said one user on Instagram. "The brownie itself is fine, but too much mint," commented another person on Reddit.

With that said, if your taste buds are extra-sensitive to minty flavors, you might want to pass on these Trader Joe's brownies. You can also try making a batch at home so you can control the level of mintiness. Try this recipe for peppermint brownies by Bakerita or vegan peppermint brownies by Rhian's Recipes for a plant-based version.

Other peppermint items at Trader Joe's:

In addition to the peppermint brownies, Trader Joe's is offering a range of minty treats this season. Some of our favorites include:

Happy holidays!