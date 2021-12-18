Costco Has a Holiday Version of This Iconic Cake — and It's on Sale

If you're looking for a holiday dessert that's guaranteed to impress, you'll definitely want to take a trip to your local Costco. In addition to a massive holiday cookie tray, Cinnamon Pull-A-Part, and a chocolate chunk peppermint loaf, the retailer has introduced yet another holiday baked good — and it's currently on sale!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're a frequent Costco shopper, odds are you've seen the brand's iconic Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Cake, which features layers of chocolate cake, chocolate and white chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate ganache. Essentially, it's everything you could ever want out of a chocolate treat. Plus, Costco is now selling a holiday version of its tuxedo cake!

According to @costco_empties on Instagram, Costco is currently selling both plain and decorated versions of its tuxedo cake. The latter appears to be a tuxedo cake featuring "Merry Christmas" in red cursive icing along with two pieces of holly done up in red and green icing. So if you're looking for a dessert that will be a hit at your holiday party, you've found it.

The best part about this festive tuxedo cake is that it's on sale for $13.99 through December 24, Christmas Eve. Perfect for anyone looking for a last-minute Christmas treat and a great deal.

How to make a tuxedo cake:

If you'd rather make your own tuxedo cake or your local Costco is unfortunately sold out, there are plenty of recipes for you to choose from. The Itsy-Bitsy Kitchen, for instance, has a tuxedo cake recipe available on their website. Like the Costco version, it includes chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, white chocolate filling, chocolate frosting, and chocolate glaze.

To create a holiday tuxedo cake à la Costco, simply purchase red and green icing tubes. These will give you the freedom to decorate the cake however you'd like in seasonal colors.