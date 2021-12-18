This New Charcuterie Board Trend Is One You Have to See to Believe

We're always looking for new ways to elevate our charcuterie board game. So much so that we've shared plenty of ideas for trendy themes, including plant-based and candy versions. However, one trend that we have yet to try involves charcuterie ​tables​ — and we are so here for it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Charcuterie tables, often called grazing tables, are basically oversized charcuterie boards. They're also becoming increasingly popular on social media. For example, on TikTok, the hashtag "#grazingtable" has more than 33 million views. Meanwhile, on Instagram, there are more than 20,000 posts (so far) under the hashtag "#charcuterietable," and it all looks delicious.

It's worth noting that a charcuterie table isn't just a table featuring multiple charcuterie boards. Instead, the table serves as the actual board. It often involves covering the table with butcher paper, then styling the ingredients right on top. This allows you to position the individual ingredients in an attractive way, just like you would on a standard charcuterie board.

Needless to say, creating a charcuterie table would be perfect for serving a crowd. This is especially true if you're planning to host guests during the holiday season. We'd also love to see a brunch-themed charcuterie table, because ... brunch.

Tips for making a charcuterie table:

As you can imagine, a charcuterie table involves more time and ingredients than a typical board. That said, it's best to start preparing the table about one hour before your guests are scheduled to arrive. This will give you enough time to style the items according to your liking.

It's also recommended to start with the foods that are most likely to stay fresh. Generally, this includes non-perishable ingredients, like nuts, cookies, dried fruits, and jams. Foods like meat, cheese, and cut fruit should be added just before your guests arrive.

Finally, don't forget to take a photo! This way, you'll be able to look back on the photo for future charcuterie table inspo.