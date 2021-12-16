Baby's Breath Christmas Trees Are All the Rage This Year

Image Credit: Eve Epstein

We're used to seeing all sorts of Christmas tree themes, and last year it felt like pink trees were everywhere. How could we top that?

Turns out this year's trend is all about incorporating a natural element: baby's breath.

Across IG and TikTok, we've seen creative uses of the flower. It's an alternative to the usual ornaments, and could also work as a great way to fill up some of those empty spaces. Hunker's very own editor-in-chief, Eve Epstein, dressed up her tree with a mix of dried florals, including baby's breath. The trick is to mix textures for added visual interest.

How to decorate a Christmas tree with baby's breath:

Don't know where to start? Here's what we're learning from clever decorators across the web.

TikTok user @hattiekolp grabbed some baby's breath from a bodega and trimmed off the stems. Then, it was just a matter of finding the right spots to place each piece. Combined with twinkling white lights, and a few other decor elements, the baby's breath looks adorable on this Christmas tree.

For a pastel twist, follow the lead of @samswhurld. She spray painted her Christmas tree a mint green, and decked it out with light pink and purple baby's breath.

For a more bold look, @thegracemattei incorporated vivid colors into her tree — also in a spiral, giving the festive look a sense of movement.

The possibilities are basically endless.

What to know about baby's breath:

Before you get started, though, there are a few things to take into consideration. First off, some people really dislike the smell of baby's breath — both the fresh and dried variety. You'll see lots of forums on flowers where people say it smells like, well, pee. Some sources suggest you spray them with essential oils to help.

And if you're someone who has allergies, you might want to proceed with caution; flower delivery company The Bouqs says it's one of the worst flowers to have in your space if you have allergies. In fact, the ​Washington Post​ reports that when people get bouquets of roses, they think that it's the main flowers that are giving them the sneezes — but it's actually baby's breath.

In addition, baby's breath isn't the best thing for cats and dogs. Flower retailer Teleflora says it's not safe for your furry friends; dog walking company Rover confirms this, saying it's bad for dogs to eat it.

Just keep these factors in mind, so everyone can enjoy the tree safely. Whatever your tree style, there are always plenty of ways to get creative.