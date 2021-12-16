This Target Holiday Home Product Has Been Recalled

This holiday season, we've spent a lot of time browsing through retailers' websites and physical locations for festive decor inspo. But Target recently shared a product recall — so take note if you have it at home.

The Bullseye's Playground Letters to Santa Mailbox — which was available both online and in stores, and in either red or white — has been recalled. While it's a super cute idea for a product, there's a flaw.

"The mail slot on the mailbox can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard," the retailer explains.

If you happen to have one at home, make sure to keep it away from young kids or anyone else who might injure themselves. Target offers these options if you happened to buy the item:

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mailbox and return it to any Target Store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the mailbox for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card."

If you are looking for something similar, Target has a few other options available, like this adorable mailbox.

You can find more info about this specific recall here.

Where to find Target product recalls:

Wondering if you missed any other recalls? There are a few ways to find out. In general, you can always check this page for recalls; they're sorted by categories like home, electronics, and grocery. You can also keep tabs on things via the company's Facebook page.

Target shares that if you're in the store already, you can "visit the iPads at Guest Services or the iPads at in-aisle Help Centers in select stores." The company also has a page dedicated to product safety, with additional links and helpful information.