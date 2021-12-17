5 Essential New Year's Eve Accessories to Buy on Amazon

There's no better way to ring in the new year than with some fun decor or a celebratory accessory (and maybe a glass of champagne, too.) Since the holiday is somehow just around the corner, we all need to stock up before it's twenty-twenty-too late. From party glasses to glittery garlands, here are our five festive favorites, all available on Amazon.

Best Party Glasses

While many party glasses are made of flimsy cardboard, these babiest are crafted from durable plastic that will last year after year. Plus, they're colorful and cute.

Fegdyi Happy New Year Party Glasses (set of 4)

$12.99

Perfect for photo booths or just hanging around the house, New Year's glasses are a classic. While you can find less expensive pairs in flimsy cardboard or plastic, we love these because they're ultra-durable. You can also purchase them in an equally festive round design.

Prettiest Garland

This package contains four strings of 13-foot garland, that are easily assembled and impressively sturdy. String them on your walls, drape them on your windows, spread them across your tabletops — the options are endless!

Decor365 Glitter Paper Circle Garland

$11.99

Probably the most style-forward accessory of the bunch, this glitter garland will set the scene in any room of the house.

Best Banner

Pre-assembled and reusable, this banner is an easy and festive addition to any New Year's Eve celebration. KatchOn's sparkly garland will make a perfect welcome sign, photo background, or dining area accessory.

KatchOn Glitter Happy New Year Banner

$10.97

Aside from the cute design, the best part of this banner is you can use it over and over since there's no specific year mentioned. Hang all three garlands together or place the circular one on a different wall or entryway.

Most Festive Tiaras

New Years Even tiaras are a classic, and you certainly can't go wrong with this sparkly set. Since the headband is flexible, these multicolor accessories will fit children and adults of nearly any age.

Windy City Novelties Store Happy New Years Tiaras (pack of 12)

$14.99

Match with all your friends and family when you sport these multicolor, glittery tiaras. Wear them alone or add other colorful accessories to up the drama.

Best Party Pack

If you're looking for the whole shebang, then this party kit it certainly for you. It features eight cone hats, six flashing headbands, six tassel noise generators, six New Years glasses, and rings in at such an affordable price. It's time to get celebratory!

Syihao Black Gold Luxury New Year's Eve Party Kit

$21.99

Looking for a little bit of everything? Well, here you go. Keep it cool in silver, black, and gold tones as you party the night away.

