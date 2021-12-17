5 Essential New Year's Eve Accessories to Buy on Amazon

There's no better way to ring in the new year than with some fun decor or a celebratory accessory (and maybe a glass of champagne, too.) Since the holiday is somehow just around the corner, we all need to stock up before it's twenty-twenty-too late. From party glasses to glittery garlands, here are our five festive favorites, all available on Amazon.

Best Party Glasses

Perfect for photo booths or just hanging around the house, New Year's glasses are a classic. While you can find less expensive pairs in flimsy cardboard or plastic, we love these because they're ultra-durable. You can also purchase them in an equally festive round design.

Prettiest Garland

Probably the most style-forward accessory of the bunch, this glitter garland will set the scene in any room of the house.

Best Banner

Aside from the cute design, the best part of this banner is you can use it over and over since there's no specific year mentioned. Hang all three garlands together or place the circular one on a different wall or entryway.

Most Festive Tiaras

Match with all your friends and family when you sport these multicolor, glittery tiaras. Wear them alone or add other colorful accessories to up the drama.

Best Party Pack

Looking for a little bit of everything? Well, here you go. Keep it cool in silver, black, and gold tones as you party the night away.